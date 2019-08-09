Kochi Airport Closed Till 3 pm On Sunday After Heavy Rain, Say Officials

Kerala floods: Flight operations stopped at Cochin International Airport after heavy rain

Flight operations at Cochin International Airport in Kerala have been stopped till 3 pm on Sunday due to heavy rain, airport officials said today. The water level in Periyar river and a canal near the airport has been rising.

Flight operations were stopped till 9 am today, but it had to be extended after the apron area at the Kochi airport got flooded, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) posted on its Facebook page.

An entire cluster of homes of plantation workers at a tea estate in Wayanad was swept away by a landslide on Thursday evening. At least 150 are trapped under the debris and 200 are injured, officials said. A team of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire department are at the site.

The rescuers are finding it difficult to navigate around the area due to multiple landslides, official said.

The Kerala government said a red alert - likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall - has been issued for four districts - Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode. Schools and colleges are shut in all 14 districts of the southern state today, except state capital Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

No university exam will be held today, officials said.

Over 22,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas in several districts and are living at 315 camps, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said.

Thunderstorm with wind speed up to 50 kmph has been forecast to hit Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

Kerala has asked the centre to send 10 more teams of the NDRF to the state. Seven of these teams are expected to reach today. One NDRF team has been already positioned in Idukki.

