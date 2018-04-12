Know About Shreyasi Singh, Indian Shooter Who Won Double Trap Gold At CWG 2018

Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh made the country proud on Wednesday by winning gold in the Women's Double Trap event in the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Games. Shreyasi Singh, a silver-medallist from the 2014 edition in Glasgow, beat Australia's Emma Cox in a shoot-off to improve the colour of her medal from last time. She shot 96 in the finals in Gold Coast and bettered her performance from last time. "This is the highest medal of my career, right up there. It is also very special because shooting is not going to be a part of the Commonwealth Games in 2022," said the 26-year-old after winning her most prestigious medal till date.

Shreyasi Singh had earlier represented the country in two events at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games but failed to register any win. In the same year, she claimed silver in the Commonwealth Championship in Delhi. She then went on to win silver in 2014 Commonwealth Games and followed it by winning a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

The 26-year-old was born in Bihar's Banka and resides in Delhi. She studied at Delhi's prestigious Hansraj College. She comes from a shooting background. Her late father Digvijay Singh, a former Member of Parliament from Bihar, and grandfather Kumar Surendra Singh, both served as presidents of the National Rifle Association of India. Her mother Putul Singh is also an ex-MP from Bihar's Banka.



The shotgun event will not be a part of the 2022 Birmingham Games and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

