"Hear Us Now," Say Thousands Of Farmers, March To Parliament: 10 Points

The farmers are protesting against soaring soaring operating costs and plunging produce prices.

New Delhi: Tens of thousands of farmers, some carrying skulls of those who committed suicide, others bare-bodied in the winter sun and many just faces in photos carried by their widows, were on the streets in the heart of Delhi today as they marched to parliament demanding loan waivers and better prices for their produce. They had camped overnight at Ramlila ground after gathering from different parts of the country on Thursday. With the massive two-day protest months before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government seeks re-election, the farmers hope to be heard in the capital. The protesters, backed by opposition politicians including Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, HD Deve Gowda and others marched under heavy security and traffic restrictions near parliament.