Farmers' Delhi protest LIVE Updates: Thousands To March To Parliament Today

New Delhi:
Farmers' protest: Nearly 50,000 farmers from across the country have reached Delhi.
Thousands of farmers from across the country have assembled in the national capital to participate in the 2-day Kisan Mukti March over their demands, including loan waivers and better prices for their produce. Today, they plan to walk from Ramlila Maidan to the parliament. The police have made special arrangements for the protest with 3,500 personnel called in.
The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, said over a lakh are expected to reach the Ramlila ground today. Many of the farmers came in trains and other packed into buses and other modes of transport, it said.
The last time when the farmers protested in Delhi on October 2, they were met with barricades, water cannons and even tear gas shells. This time, the leaders of the movement are hoping for cooperation from authorities.
Here are the LIVE updates on the farmers' protest:
The farmers are planning to march towards the Parliament shortly after 10 am, however it is not sure whether they have got permission from the police. A group from Tamil Nadu threatened to march naked if they are not allowed to go to Parliament on Friday. Last year, the group staged protests at Jantar Mantar with the skulls of eight farmers who killed themselves owing to farm losses. The two-day rally will be one of the largest congregations of farmers in Delhi, the AIKSCC has claimed.
Doctors, Lawyers, Professors extend support
Vounteers, including doctors, lawyers, professors and artists, all came out in large numbers to help. Around 600-700 volunteers of a solidarity group Nation For Farmers marched with the farmers from four assembly points -Bijwasan, Majnu Ka Tila, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar towards Ramlila Maidan.
Five Gurdwaras in Delhi have extended their help to the farmers. Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, Sisganj Sahib, Rakabganj, Bap Sahib and Manju Ka Tila provided accommodation to farmers for the night.
The protest is being backed by the Left.
Traffic police has issued an advisory
The farmers from different corners of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have reached the national capital for the protest.
From Ramlila Maidan, the farmers will march to Parliament Street on today.