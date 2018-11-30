Farmers' Delhi protest LIVE Updates: Thousands To March To Parliament Today

Farmers' protest: Nearly 50,000 farmers from across the country have reached Delhi.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have assembled in the national capital to participate in the 2-day Kisan Mukti March over their demands, including loan waivers and better prices for their produce. Today, they plan to walk from Ramlila Maidan to the parliament. The police have made special arrangements for the protest with 3,500 personnel called in.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, said over a lakh are expected to reach the Ramlila ground today. Many of the farmers came in trains and other packed into buses and other modes of transport, it said.

The last time when the farmers protested in Delhi on October 2, they were met with barricades, water cannons and even tear gas shells. This time, the leaders of the movement are hoping for cooperation from authorities.

Here are the LIVE updates on the farmers' protest: