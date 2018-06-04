No Damage To Any Sikh Institutions In Shillong, Says Kiren Rijiju Kiren Rijiju however, warned the people of Meghalaya not to believe the false propaganda being spread on social media and ensure that the state government was vigilant in solving issues.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has denied rumours of an attack on a Gurdwara or any Sikh institution in violence-hit Shillong which remained comparatively peaceful on Sunday with security forces relaxing curfew for seven hours in some sensitive areas.



The Minister, however, cautioned the people of Meghalaya, telling them not to believe the false propaganda being spread on social media and assured them that the state government was vigilant in solving issues.



Mr Rijiju's comments came after a Sikh delegation met Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who denied the reports that a Gurdwara was attacked or damaged in Shillong, and expressed satisfaction that "Sikhs are safe" in the state.



"Beware of rumour-mongers and troublemakers. There was no damage to any Gurdwara or other institutions belonging to the Sikh Minority in Meghalaya. Law and Order situation is under control and the state government is extremely vigilant and settling the case," Mr Rijiju tweeted.



Violence erupted in Shillong on Thursday after an altercation between a driver of the Khasi community employed with the Shillong Public Transport Service and some Punjabi women in Theme lew Mawlong, a Punjabi settlement in Shillong with around 350 households. The violence continued even after the parties involved in the skirmish reached a compromise.



