'Killed In Front Of Me': Arrested Bureaucrat On Son's Death During Raid

Bureaucrat Sanjay Popli claims that his son was killed in front of him.

The son of bureaucrat Sanjay Popli, who was arrested in a corruption case, died of a gunshot wound today in Chandigarh. While the police are saying that 27-year-old Kartik Popli, died by suicide, his father, however, claimed that he was murdered.

"My son was killed in front of me. I am an eyewitness of my son's death," Sanjay Popli said.

A vigilance bureau team had come to the bureaucrat's house in connection with the investigation of the case against him and they were present there when the incident took place, a neighbour told reporters.

"The vigilance team was here at Sanjay Popli's residence and his son Kartik Popli shot and killed himself," said Kuldeep Chahal, SSP Chandigarh. Mr Chahal claimed the 27-year-old shot himself with his father's licensed gun.

Sanjay Popli is under arrest for allegedly demanding a bribe in exchange for clearing tenders for laying sewerage pipeline in Punjab's Nawanshahr.

The vigilance team was at the arrested officer's home today to carry out a raid during which they seized several gold and silver coins, cash, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

The bureaucrat's wife told the media that the vigilance officials pressured them to give false statements that would support their case

"The Vigilance officials were pressuring us and they were even torturing my domestic help to give false statements in support of the case they have registered. My 27-year-old son is gone. He was a brilliant lawyer. They have snatched him," she said.

"To build a false case, they snatched my son--Kartik Popli is gone," said Sanjay Popli's wife showing blood spots of his son on her hands.