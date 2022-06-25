Bureaucrat's Son Dies In Punjab; Murder, Claims Family, Cops Say Suicide

Sanjay Popli's wife has accused the vigilance team of killing their 27-year-old son.(Representational)

The son of a bureaucrat, who is under arrest in a corruption case, has died of a gunshot wound in Chandigarh on Saturday. While the police are saying that Kartik Popli, the son of Indian Administrative Services officer Sanjay Popli, died by suicide, his family, however, is claiming he was murdered.

"The vigilance team was here at Sanjay Popli's residence and his son Kartik Popli shot and killed himself," said Kuldeep Chahal, SSP Chandigarh. Mr Chahal claimed the 27-year-old shot himself with his father's licensed gun.

"The Vigilance team reached here (IAS Sanjay Popli's house) for enquiry and heard a gunshot. After verification, they realized his son has shot himself with his licensed gun," he added.

Mr Popli's wife has accused the vigilance team of killing their only child.

"Bhagwant Mann has killed our son. The vigilance team was here in our residence and they killed my son," she said.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring expressed his shock over Kartik's death and slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state.

"Shocking! Profound condolences and sympathies for Sanjay Popli who lost his son Kartik under tragic circumstances. Making law take its own course and dramatising the process for vested interests that cost a precious life is unpardonable," he tweeted.

Sanjay Popli was arrested for allegedly demanding bribe in exchange of clearing tenders for laying sewerage pipeline in Punjab's Nawanshahr. He was to be presented in court today.