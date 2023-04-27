Killed IAS Officer's Daughter Breaks Down, Makes An Appeal To PM Modi

G Krishnaiah, Padma Krishnaiah's father and then district magistrate of Gopalganj, was killed by a mob.

Padma Krishnaiah, the daughter of the IAS officer murdered in Bihar 29 years ago, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene about the release of Anand Mohan Singh, the man jailed in the case. A gangster-turned-politician, Anand Mohan Singh was release at 3 am today following a tweak in the jail rules of the state. The matter has turned into a huge political controversy, with the top body of IAS officers in the country and leaders of the BJP criticising the Nitish Kumar government.

"I would request PM Narendra Modi ji -- such people should not come back into society. I do not have the power to fight this... please bring a law so that such gangsters and mafia cannot roam free in Bihar or any other state. Please reconsider the situation," she told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"If you do not know about our father, please ask the people of Bihar. Today, even after 29 years, people are ready to fight for this, it is not because it is a reward for us," she added, breaking down.

In 1994, G Krishnaiah -- Padma Krishnaiah's father and then district magistrate of Gopalganj -- was killed by a mob that was protesting over the murder of another gangster-politician belonging to Anand Mohan Singh's party. They were allegedly egged on by Singh.

G Krishnaiah, who was just passing through the area, was dragged out of his official car and beaten to death.

In 2007, Anand Mohan, whose son is an MLA from Lalu Yadav's RJD, was sentenced to death. But the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment, and he was in jail for 15 years.

Earlier this month, the Bihar government tweaked the prison rules, allowing remission of jail term of those convicted for murdering a public servant on duty.

Leaders of the state's opposition BJP have slammed the Nitish Kumar government's move. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party said the tweak in rules was "anti-Dalit" and requested the state government to reconsider the decision.

Slamming the move, the Central IAS Association has said it leads to "impunity, erosion of morale of public servants, undermines public order and makes a mockery of administration of justice".