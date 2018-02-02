Khushwant Singh Birth Anniversary: 10 Facts About The Celebrated Author

Khushwant Singh offered his views on diverse subjects.

New Delhi: Khushwant Singh, the celebrated writer, known for his sharp writings laced with wit, sarcasm and honesty touched chords with the readers. He changed his career from a lawyer to a journalist and also got into politics, but he is most remembered for his word craft. The noted author offered his views on subjects as diverse as old age and the fear of death; on the joy of sex, the pleasures of poetry and the importance of laughter; on how to cope with retirement and live a long, happy and healthy life.