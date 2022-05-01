After Ram Navami Violence, Curfew For Eid In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

24 people were injured in Khargone last month during a cash on Ram Navami.

Complete curfew has been declared during Eid in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, which saw communal violence during Ram Navami last month. Eid is likely to be celebrated on Monday or Tuesday. Both of these days will be under curfew, the district administration has said.

"Complete curfew will be imposed in the Khargone on May 2 and May 3. Eid prayers to be offered at home," said Summer Singh, the Additional District Magistrate of Khargone. On these days, shops will remain open and students going for exams will be given a pass, he added.

"Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to be organised in the district," Mr Singh said.

24 people were injured in Khargone on April 10 when two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession. A man was killed during the communal clashes and Superintendent of Police Siddharth Chaudhary was shot at.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ibris Khan in Anand Nagar-Kapas Mandi locality. A man has been arrested for shooting the senior police officer. More than 150 people were arrested in connection with 64 cases of communal violence filed across Khargone.

Following the violence, the state government had ordered the authorities to take precautionary measures ahead of the coming festivals. Besides Eid, the list included Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Hanuman Jayanti.

"Several festivals are to be observed in the coming days. In view of this, all districts of Madhya Pradesh are on alert. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed all ministers in-charge of districts to keep a watch on the situation in their respective areas as a precautionary measure," Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra had said.