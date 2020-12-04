Keylong Is Himachal Pradesh's Coldest Place At Minus 6.7 Degrees

The weather in the state remained dry and will remain so in the plains and low hills till Thursday (File)

The weather in Himachal Pradesh remained dry on Friday with Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district being the coldest recorded place in the state at minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Rains and snowfall is likely in middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh in coming days, it said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 0.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was 2, 7.7 and 7.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla recorded a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, Mr Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 25.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather in the state remained dry and will remain so in the plains and low hills till Thursday, Mr Singh said.

Rain and snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places in middle hills from Monday and Tuesday and in high hills from Monday to Thursday, the weatherman said.