PM Modi, Amit Shah Meet Key Ministers Ahead Of Cabinet Meet Today

A key meeting of the Union Cabinet has been called this evening at 6:30 pm on the first day of the Parliament's five-day special session, sources said, though the agenda is not known yet. Key meetings are being held in the Parliament ahead of the cabinet meeting. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi met Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP chief JP Nadda was also present in the meeting. Mr Goyal and Mr Joshi are scheduled to meet PM Modi now.

A list of eight bills which will be taken up for discussion in the special session was given to the opposition by the government in an all-party meeting on Sunday. The controversial bill for the appointment of election officers, which was previously believed to be part of the agenda, was dropped amid protests by the opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiatied the discussion on the 'Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings' in the Lok Sabha today. he referred to the Parliament shifting to the new building on Tuesday and said "bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment".

Referring from the times of Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, PM Modi said that they have given new direction to the nation under their leadership and today is an occasion to highlight their achievements.