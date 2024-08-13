Demand On Safety Met, Doctors' Body Calls Off Strike Over Kolkata Rape-Murder

The decision was taken after a delegation met Health Minister JP Nadda.

Hours after stating that the strike which began after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata would continue, a key doctors' body announced on Tuesday night that the agitation has been called off.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) said the decision was taken after a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda and that their demands had been met, including one seeking an assurance that the Central Healthcare Protection Act would be passed to curb attacks on medical personnel.

In a statement, FORDA said, "as requested", it will be part of a committee on the Central Healthcare Protection Act, work on which will start within 15 days.

Around 11 pm, soon after the FORDA statement, the health ministry posted on X that Mr Nadda has welcomed the organisation's decision and all their concerns regarding the safety of healthcare workers would be addressed.

"Union Health Minister, Shri @JPNadda met with the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (@FordaIndia) delegation today. He welcomed their decision to call off the strike in the public interest and assured them that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will address all their concerns to ensure a safer and better work environment," the post said.

Union Health Minister, Shri @JPNadda met with the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (@FordaIndia) delegation today.



He welcomed their decision to call off the strike in the public interest and assured them that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will address all… pic.twitter.com/RqheiRVF1d — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 13, 2024

The strike began on Monday, three days after the body of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee, who was working at Kolkata's renowned state government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was found inside a seminar hall in the institution. She was raped and murdered, and Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer working with the Kolkata Police, has been arrested for the crime.

Apart from sexual assault, her post-mortem report revealed that several injuries were inflicted on her before she was smothered to death.

The doctors had demanded that the probe into the rape and murder be handed over to the CBI, which was met on Tuesday through a Calcutta High Court order. An assurance on the Act remained a hurdle, however, and FORDA posted around 6.30 pm that the strike would continue.

"No assurance on Central Healthcare Protection act- No call off! OUR DEMANDS still stand incomplete," the post read.

The protests are taking place in several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and, as part of the strike, doctors had said all elective services would be halted. Patients were affected in many hospitals, including some in Uttar Pradesh, where videos emerged of them banging on the doors to get treatment as they had travelled from different cities.

Comprehensive Framework

The Central Healthcare Protection Act has been a long-standing demand of doctors across the country. They have sought the introduction of a bill which provides a comprehensive framework as well as severe penalties for those who assault or intimidate doctors.

Among the other inclusions in the bill, the doctors want swift investigation and prosecution of such cases and the setting up of committees in each hospital to tackle violence against medical professionals.

While 19 states have enacted legislation to protect healthcare workers, beginning with Andhra Pradesh in 2007, the doctors have asked for a central Act to ensure uniformity as well as protection across the country.

The demand was initially sparked by attacks on doctors by relatives of patients who alleged that they were not given proper healthcare and blamed poor outcomes on negligence by medical professionals.

Protests have taken place over the issue several times and, during the latest agitation, the doctors also asked for the setting up of fast-track courts to bring the guilty to book in cases of violence against healthcare professionals.