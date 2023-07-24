Key Bills Expected To Be Tabled In Parliament Today And Their Significance

Parliament has seen several disruptions since the monsoon session began on July 20.

During the monsoon session, Parliament has seen some angry scenes and walkouts from opposition parties, which has led to multiple disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. On the first day of the Parliament session, Union minister Pralhad Joshi had said that 31 bills will be taken up but so far, the legislative business has been impacted by the protests. On Monday (July 24), these important bills are expected to be tabled in Parliament if it functions. Here's a look at them and the significance they hold.

One of the major bills likely to be taken up for consideration and passing is The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022. It will be tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seeks to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002.

The MSCS (Amendment) bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 7 last year. It was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee of both the Houses on December 20, 2022.

According to the Centre, the bill will strengthen accountability in cooperative societies and reform their electoral process by improving the monitoring mechanism and ease of doing business in state cooperatives. The bill will also allow state cooperative societies to merge into an existing multi-state cooperative society.

One of the important provisions entails that a prior government permission will be required for multi-state co-operative societies for the redemption of their shareholding.

However, opposition parties are opposed to it saying they won't allow central interference in the working of cooperatives as it is a state subject and many of the bill's provisions go against the autonomy enjoyed by these bodies.

Another important bill expected to be tabled is The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. It was meant to be discussed during the Lok Sabha in the budget session but was deferred. The bill was introduced in Parliament on December 16, 2021 by Bhupender Yadav, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change and seeks to amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

The proposed legislation seeks to reduce the burden on wild medicinal plants and encourage their cultivation. It is aimed at encouraging Indian system of medicine and facilitate an environment for collaborative research and investments.

The bill also seeks to exempt those making medicinal products from taking permission from the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) and decriminalise violation and withdraw power given to it to file an FIR against a defaulting party.

The bill was moved to a joint committee on December 20, 2021 due to concerns that the amendments contradicted the spirit of Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). The panel submitted its report in Parliament on August 2, 2022, recommending that the bill may be passed after the inclusion of their suggestions.

The opposition has rejected the amendments saying it favours trade and business over conservation.

The third important bill ready for consideration is The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023. It seeks to a new commission that will frame policies, regulate standards of nursing and midwifery education and frame regulation for their working.

It also proposes to provide uniform entry and exit examinations, monitor professional ethics and control state commissions.

According to the provisions of the bill, the members of the commission will be appointed by central and state ministries, and a meeting will be held at least once every three months.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill is also expected to be tabled today by Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda.

The bill, already passed by the Lok Sabha, talks about including certain communities in Chhattisgarh in the Scheduled Tribes list. The minister could also move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, on the ST list in Himachal Pradesh.