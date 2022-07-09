'Kerala's Black Friday': Videos From Mall's Midnight Sale Shocks Twitter

Incredible footage was seen from the Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi outlets of the mall.

When Lulu Mall asked their customers to "lose themselves" in a midnight sale, they did not anticipate the sheer volume of people that would flood into their outlets.

Thousands of shoppers made their way into the mall to avail of a special 50 per cent discount, videos of which left the internet bewildered. The mall was open for the public from 11:59 pm on 6 July till the dawn of 7 July.

Incredible footage was seen from the Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi outlets of the mall with thousands of people either scrambling to get to the best deals or waiting in never-ending queues. Videos shared on Twitter showed the mall staff unable to control the frenzied crowds. They were pushed to the side as the swell of shoppers entered.

Thread on some videos from #Lulumall, cochin !!



Looked like the entire Kochi was in the mall. Reminded me of Saravana stores, chennaipic.twitter.com/AscmYHFljM — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) July 8, 2022

Another video showed slow moving shoppers occupy every inch of the mall's staircases.

Remember iPhone launch queues ?

Here is our Kerala's Lulu Mall sale queue at midnight:



pic.twitter.com/X4cCcFDbYi — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) July 9, 2022

A Twitter user compared the rush to the chaos of demonetization, while another to the launch of Ikea in Bengaluru. "This is mad rush or are stores are giving everything for free? Same thing happened in B'lore IKEA opening day," he said.

This is mad rush or are stores are giving everything for free?

Same thing happened in B'lore IKEA opening day. ???? — Mayur Suryavanshi (@mayur2412) July 9, 2022

During the Ikea launch, people had to wait in queue for around three hours and it became difficult for the security to manage the crowd. By 6 pm on Saturday, the footfall was so high that the store had to make an announcement on Twitter.