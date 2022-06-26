Video: Never-Ending Queues At New Ikea Store In Bengaluru, 3-Hour Wait

Ikea Nagasandra store is spread over 12.2 acres.

Ikea, the Swedish furniture retailer opened its first outlet in Bengaluru on June 22. Since then, residents haven't been able to keep calm and have turned up at the store in hundreds. The store, located in the city's Nagasandra area, witnessed long, meandering queues on the weekend.

People had to wait in queue for around three hours and it became difficult for the security to manage the crowd. By 6 pm on Saturday, the footfall was so high that the store had to make an announcement on Twitter.

"Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response. Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online," Ikea India wrote on its official Twitter.

Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response❣️ Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online. For latest wait time updates, visit: https://t.co/XF0WzAZPFE — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) June 25, 2022

Videos and photographs of the long queues at Ikea Bangalore have flooded social media. Memes making fun of those waiting in the queue are also generating quite a buzz.

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared a clip on Twitter and wrote, "It's not MLAs queuing in Maharashtra to form government, It's not an immigration queue to enter our country, It's not a vaccination queue to avoid Covid wave, It's not pilgrims queueing in Tirupati for darshan, It's the opening of IKEA store in Bangalore!"

It's not MLAs queuing in Maharashtra to form government,

It's not an immigration queue to enter our country,

It's not a vaccination queue to avoid Covid wave,

It's not pilgrims queueing in Tirupati for darshan,

It's the opening of IKEA store in Bangalore!

pic.twitter.com/Qqnd0p9n8v — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 26, 2022

Here are some of the other posts doing the rounds on Twitter:

IKEA store opens in Bangalore



People: pic.twitter.com/Hx29OE2Ehn — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) June 26, 2022

The crowd is not for Anand dum biryani at hoskote, but @IKEA Bengaluru.

New Queue destination????????. #ikeabangalorepic.twitter.com/IAGKgI2evr — Vijay manjunath #savesoil (@Vijaymanjunath4) June 26, 2022

Me entering Nagasandra metro station after shopping from IKEA pic.twitter.com/OAyWqVh3px — JT Meme Store (@kaapi_kudka) June 24, 2022

Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq. ft. Ikea Nagasandra store features over 7,000 home furnishing products along with over 65 room sets for ideas and inspirations at home.