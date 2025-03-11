Kerala Youtuber Arrested For Having Sex With Woman Under False Promise Of Marriage

A 25-year-old Youtuber was on Tuesday arrested by police from this coastal Kerala district for having sexual relations with a woman on a false promise of marriage.

The Youtuber, Hafiz Sajeev, who is also known as 'thrikkannan', was booked for the offences under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an officer of Alappuzha South police station said.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of the woman who, according to the police, said that she had shot reels with the accused who took her to various places and had sexual relations with her by promising to marry her. However, he later refused to marry her and therefore, she lodged a complaint with the police, the officer said.

The officer claimed that, during questioning, the accused admitted that he had promised to marry her and that he was ready to do so now. "But the woman is not interested in marrying him now," the officer said.

