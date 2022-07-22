Kerala Schools To Be Co-Educational, Directs State Child Rights Commission

Gender equality should start in schools, said the Commission

With an aim to boost gender equality among the students, the child rights commission in Kerala has directed the education department to convert all schools in the state into co-ed schools, said officials on Friday.

The move comes after the commission received a complaint in this regard.

"We issued an order asking all schools to become co-ed. We received a complaint in this regard. The aim is to protect our constitutional right to equality. Gender equality is important, and should begin at the school level," Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Child Rights Commission, told ANI.

He further stated that gender equality should start in schools.

The commission also directed NCERT to avoid pictures depicting gender inequality in the syllabus.

