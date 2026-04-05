'Kerala Polls Not To Change Government But To Improve Future': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the upcoming Kerala assembly polls are not merely for changing the government, but to improve the state's future.

Shah, at a public meeting in Kunnathunadu constituency here, noted that NDA vote share in Kerala increased since 2014 Lok Sabha polls and its time for a government of the BJP-led front in the state.

He wished Christian community on Easter and called on them to support NDA to form government in Kerala.

The Home Minister further said that justice for all and appeasement of none is the stand of the BJP-led NDA across the country.

Taking a dig at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, he said the Marxist leader has started a new startup of changing names.

Shah said that Vijayan changes names of all centrally funded projects in the state to take credit for the same.

Assembly polls will be held in Kerala on April 9.

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