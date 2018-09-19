Kerala Police Questions Bishop Franco Mulakkal In Nun Rape Case

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun for nearly two years

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is facing charges of sexually assaulting a nun, arrived at the Kochi Crime Branch office in Tripunithura for questioning this morning. The Kerala Police has maintained that they are under no pressure to refrain from arresting the embattled clergyman.

According to IANS, Bishop Mulakkal -- attached to the Roman Catholic Diocese in Punjab -- came to the Crime Branch office along with his counsel and a few priests at 10.55 am. Police did not allow mediapersons to come near the Bishop or even take photographs as they led him inside for an interrogation session by a five-member team headed by Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash.

Ahead of the questioning , two top officials -- Inspector General Vijay Sakhre and Kottayam Superintendent of Police Harishankar -- interacted with Mr Subhash at the Inspector General's office in Kochi. After the meeting, Mr Harishankar assured mediapersons that the police were under no pressure to show leniency to the bishop. "We have conducted a detailed probe which was spread across five different states. There has been no directive that the bishop should not be arrested," he said.

An FIR had been registered against Bishop Mulakkal after the nun accused him of sexually assaulting her on several occasions between 2014 and 2016. The nun and other inmates of the convent also issued a detailed 114-page statement elaborating on the allegations.

The clergyman received some relief on Tuesday, when the Kerala High Court agreed to hear his plea for anticipatory bail on September 25. The court also asked the Kerala Government to file an affidavit in this regard.

According to police, Tripunithura -- located on the outskirts of Kochi -- was chosen as the venue of questioning to skirt protests in the city. Bishop Mulakkal was earlier questioned by a police team led by Mr Subhash at his Jalandhar office in August.