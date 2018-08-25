Kerala Man Kidnaps 9-Year Old Nephew, Throws Him Into Flooded River

Muhammmed confessed that he threw the boy into the river to kill him. (Representational image)

A man was arrested in Malaoouram today for allegedly kidnapping and throwing his nine-year oldnephew into the swollen Kadalundi river two weeks ago, police said.

Muhammed was suspected to have kidnapped his brother's son Muhammed Shaheen, a fourth standard student, to extort money from the parents, they said.

When the news of Shaheen, who went missing from Melattoor since August 13, was shared on social media, Muhammed threw the boy into the river, they said, adding that a search was on for the body.

Advertisement

Police detained Muhammed after CCTV footage showed him taking the boy on a motorcycle.

On interrogation, Muhammmed confessed that he threw the boy into the river to kill him and he was arrested under various sections of IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act, police added.