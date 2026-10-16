Kerala Man Bludgeons 18-Year-Old Lover With Stone, Sets Body On Fire

A relationship that began in 2023 ended in a horrific murder in Kerala's Idukki district. An 18-year-old woman was allegedly strangled and bludgeoned to death with a stone by her former boyfriend. The accused, 19-year-old Nishanth, a resident of Vattappara B Division in Rajakumari, later set the body on fire. He has been arrested.

The victim has been identified as Nithya, a native of Paramasivam Koil Street in Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu.

Police say the two had been in a relationship since 2023 but later broke up. Nishanth allegedly contacted Nithya and asked her to meet him in Poopara, ostensibly to discuss their relationship.

On October 11, around 2:30 pm, the two met at a tea plantation in Poopara. What began as a conversation soon turned into a heated argument.

Police say Nishanth strangled Nithya and then repeatedly struck her with a stone, killing her on the spot.

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But the brutality did not end there.

Hours after the murder, the accused returned to dispose of the body and destroy evidence of the crime.

After 10 pm, Nishanth loaded Nithya's body into his autorickshaw and drove to the Pambla Dam area. He then poured petrol he had brought with him over the body and set her ablaze, police said.

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The charred remains of the young woman were subsequently discovered near the dam, triggering a police investigation.

Nishanth switched off his mobile phone and went into hiding after the murder. Police eventually tracked him down and took him into custody in the Rajakumari area.

Investigators are now examining the circumstances leading to the murder.