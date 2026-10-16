TVK Worker Arrested in Drugs Case, Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets Vijay

A functionary of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has reportedly been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Nagapattinam in connection with an alleged methamphetamine trafficking case, triggering a political attack from Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi claimed that around 135 kg of methamphetamine, allegedly worth several hundred crore rupees, was involved and that the consignment was intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. The DRI has not issued an official statement on the case, and these details could not be independently confirmed.

Boobalan, a TVK functionary from Nagapattinam, has been expelled from the party. The TVK said his alleged involvement in illegal activities was contrary to its principles and directed its cadre to have no dealings with him.

A photograph of Boobalan with Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay is also being shared on social media.

Udhayanidhi Demands Central Agency Probe

In his post, Udhayanidhi contrasted the arrest with Vijay's campaign message, "Give up drugs, take up sports", questioning the government's commitment to tackling narcotics.

He raised questions about the source of the drugs, their intended buyers and possible links to others. Udhayanidhi also alleged that the trafficking could have involved payments to influential figures in the ruling party, without providing evidence for the claim.

He urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the case thoroughly and take impartial action against everyone found to be involved.

The arrest has put the ruling party on the defensive on an issue that figured prominently in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections, when drug abuse and trafficking were major public concerns.

Also read: DMK vs TVK Credit War Over Periyar Library In Coimbatore

TVK Says It Acted Immediately

Speaking to NDTV, TVK spokesperson M Sathya Kumar said the party had expelled Boobalan as soon as it learnt of the allegations.

"The functionary has been expelled the moment it was known to the party. We can't do background checks of every member. Sometimes they take pictures with leaders," he said.

Sathya Kumar also cited the arrest of Jaffer Sadiq during the previous DMK regime, saying the DMK had expelled him as well.