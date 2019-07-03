Kerala Leader's Son Binoy Kodiyeri Gets Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case

The Oshiwara police had filed a case against Binoy Kodiyeri for cheating

A sessions court granted anticipatory bail on Wednesday to Binoy Kodiyeri, son of a senior Kerala CPI(M) leader, in connection with a rape case.

The anticipatory bail application filed by Kodiyeri (37), son of Kerala state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K Balakrishnan, was allowed by Additional Sessions Judge M H Shaikh.

A detailed order is awaited.

A 33-year-old former bar dancer had alleged that Kodiyeri had sexually abused her after promising to marry her and that she had an eight-year-old son from him.

He had denied the allegations.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Oshiwara police had filed a case against Kodiyeri for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and punishment for rape.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability