Kerala Suicide Pact: Man Tries Strangling Mother, Kills Self, She Survives

A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after attempting to kill his ailing mother in Kerala's Kollam. The man, Ranjith, a resident of Elamadu, and his 58-year-old mother, Sujatha, reportedly decided to die together due to financial distress and her worsening health.

The two allegedly consumed excessive pills on Friday before Ranjith tried to strangle his mother with a shawl.

Believing she had died, he later hanged himself. The woman, however, survived and was found in critical condition the next morning when Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials arrived to check on a pending electricity bill.

Hearing her cries for water, they alerted locals, following which the police were informed.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

As per reports, they didn't have any other relatives.