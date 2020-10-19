High Court Dismisses Kerala Plea Against Airport Lease To Adani Group

The Kerala High Court today dismissed the petition on the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The Kerala High Court today dismissed he state government's petition against the Adani group managing Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The state government had filed an application in August against the Central government's decision to lease out the airport to Adani Enterprises. The plea followed an all-party-meeting in the state demanding the withdrawal of the Union Cabinet's decision on this front.

Earlier the state government had floated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to bid for the airport's lease and maintenance. However, this SPV lost out to the Adani Enterprises' winning bid.