373 Dead In Kerala Floods Since May 30: Disaster Management Authority

Rains, floods and landslides in Kerala have killed 373 people since May 30, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said today.

Altogether 87 people were injured and 32 others went missing in the deluge which hit all the 14 districts of the southern state.

Altogether 87 people were injured

Over 54.11 lakh people in Kerala were affected in the massive floods of which 12.47 lakh inmates have taken shelter in 5,645 relief camps since May 30, it said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 59 teams and 207 boats, the Army has deployed 23 teams and 104 boats, the Navy has deployed 94 teams for the rescue and relief operations.

The Navy has also deployed one medical team, nine helicopters, two fixed wing aircraft, 94 boats, the Coast Guard has deployed 36 teams, 49 boats, two helicopters, 23 fixed wing helicopters, two fixed wing aircraft and 27 hired boats.

The Air Force has deployed 22 helicopters, 23 fixed wing aircraft while the Central Reserve Police Force has deployed 10 teams and the Border Security Force has deployed three company comprising 300 personnel.

The water level at the Mullaperiyar dam is at 140 feet, Idukki dam is at 2402.18 feet, Banasura Sagar dam is at 775.2 metre, Karapuzha dam is at 758.2 metre, Thenmala dam is at 114.80 metre, Idamalayar dam is at 168.86 metre and Pazhassi dam is at 16.9 metre.

The Centre has already declared the devastating floods in Kerala a "calamity of severe nature" as the state braced for the gigantic task of reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure and rehabilitation lakhs of people rendered homeless.