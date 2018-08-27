Kerala Floods 2018: Tourism Comes To Grinding Halt In Flood-Hit State

As most airports were shut, tourists were helped to reach the Trivandrum airport to fly back home.

Kerala is reeling under the aftermath of devastating floods and so is its tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the deluge.

Considered as one of the top tourist destinations, the state is still recovering from the impact of floods that has claimed lives of over 300 people.

The tourism industry in Kerala, which accounts for 12 per cent of the state's economy, has come to a grinding halt as floods damaged roads, airports, rail lines, forcing tourists to cancel their trips.

In an interview with ANI, general secretary of Homestay Owners Welfare Association, Kerala, Joseph Domnick said that the tourism sector is badly affected by the flash floods as it was not prepared for the situation that arose suddenly.

"The situation arose suddenly, and no one was prepared. We were shocked. This created chaos as the airport was shut and there were many tourists who got stuck. We made arrangements to transport the tourists to the Trivandrum airport for them to fly back home," he said.

(Kerala has to rebuild itself after the worst floods in over a century. Hundreds have died and lakhs are homeless. Here is how you can help.)