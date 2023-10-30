2 Sri Lanka-Bound Flights Diverted To Thiruvananthapuram Due To Bad Weather

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala):

Two Sri Lankan Airlines flights were diverted from Colombo due to bad weather and will land at Thiruvananthapuram airport shortly, an official statement said.

According to the statement from Trivandrum International Airport Limited (TIAL), the flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram were flying in from Male and Jakarta.

"However, if the weather is favourable, the flights will fly back to Colombo," the TIAL added.

Further details are awaited.

