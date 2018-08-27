Kerala Flood Relief Live Updates: Path To Recovery Could Be Long, Says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan





"The nation stands with the people of Kerala and our condolences are for those who have lost their loved ones. With all the help and support, Kerala will stand on its feet again. Across the country, people are doing their bit to help Kerala. It was Onam yesterday and we pray that it gives strength to the people", he said





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' had expressed solidarity with Kerala and said that people from all walks of life across the country have come in support of those whose lives were devastated in the massive floods.