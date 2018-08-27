Kerala Flood Relief Live Updates: Path To Recovery Could Be Long, Says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Kerala Governor P Sathasivam that the smore central funds would be given for Kerala flood relief.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 27, 2018 11:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kerala Flood Relief Live Updates: Path To Recovery Could Be Long, Says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala floods: Floodwaters have receded and people are now trying to return home.

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: 

In Kerala, floodwaters have receded and people are now trying to return home. Patanamthitta district of Kerala is one of the worst hit. CRPF personnel have been helping people in Kerala remove toxic waste from their house and make them ready to live in again. On Sunday, NDTV organized a special 6-hour telethon with a specific goal if helping rebuild the worst-hit villages in Kerala. Politicians, film stars singers and artists all came together to support Kerala. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala's road to recovery could be long. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the country needs to support the flood-hit state and people must give all that they can to help Kerala recover. "I want to appeal to the citizens the tragedy is not for just one state. We have to think about "Sabka sath, sabka vikas", he had said. An Air Force official has said that Kerala flood relief and rescue was the largest exercise undertaken. 

PM Modi has assured Kerala Governor P Sathasivam that the state would get more central funds from the National Disaster Response Fund as per laid down procedure. The Rs. 600 crore released by the Centre to the state was only the advance assistance; PM Modi informed the Governor when he met him in New Delhi on Sunday 

Here are the live updates on Kerala floods: 


Aug 27, 2018
11:09 (IST)
Aug 27, 2018
10:54 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during  his 'Mann Ki Baat' had expressed solidarity with Kerala and said that people from all walks of life across the country have come in support of those whose lives were devastated in the massive floods. 

"The nation stands with the people of Kerala and our condolences are for those who have lost their loved ones. With all the help and support, Kerala will stand on its feet again. Across the country, people are doing their bit to help Kerala. It was Onam yesterday and we pray that it gives strength to the people", he said

Aug 27, 2018
10:42 (IST)
Shashi Tharoor urges the nation to come together and help Kerala 


Aug 27, 2018
10:31 (IST)
Kerala's fishermen-Heroes who rose to the occasion 

Fishermen in Kerala have rescued 65,000 people from flood hit areas in the state during rescue operations, Fisheries Minister J Mercy kutty Amma had said.



Aug 27, 2018
10:15 (IST)
Don't Obstruct Flow Of Foreign Government Aid To Kerala: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy To Centre
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy urged the BJP-led Centre today to refrain from putting obstacles in the way of foreign government aid coming to Kerala, ravaged by the most devastating floods in nearly a century." 
Aug 27, 2018
09:59 (IST)
The floods in Kerala are the result of cow slaughter in the state, a BJP lawmaker in Karnataka has said in an outrageous comment. Basangouda Patil Yatnal went as far as to say that Kerala was suffering the consequences of "hurting Hindu sentiment".



Aug 27, 2018
09:51 (IST)
Kerala schools ravaged by floods 

Soiled books, smashed furniture, damaged equipment and rooms and corridors filled with slush tugged at the heart strings of volunteers, officials and armed forces personnel at flood-hit schools they went to clean. Read story 


Aug 27, 2018
09:48 (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit to flood-affected areas of Kerala from tomorrow. He will reach Thiruvananthapuram first and later visit Chengannur, Alappuzha and Angamaly . On the second day of his visit, Mr Gandhi is scheduled to visit Wayanad
Aug 27, 2018
09:39 (IST)
A top Air Force officer said there were many firsts in Kerala rescue ops. The Kerala flood rescue was the largest exercise, ever undertaken. "Everyone has done a fantastic job. Good coordination. The challenge was topography, Kerala is densely vegetated," Air Marshal B Suresh, AOC-in-C, Southern Air Command, said at a joint press conference  of the defence forces in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Aug 27, 2018
09:27 (IST)
Kerala Floods: Pinarayi Vijayan Urges People From Kerala To Donate One Months' Salary For Rebuilding
As relief and rehabilitation work initon in flood ravaged Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today urged all Malayalees to donate one month salary to rebuild the state,where the death toll has now touched 302 and over four lakh are still in relief camps."
No more content
Comments

Trending

kerala floodsKeralaKerala funds

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For Women

................................ Advertisement ................................