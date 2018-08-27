Kerala Flood Relief Live Updates: Path To Recovery Could Be Long, Says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

In Kerala, floodwaters have receded and people are now trying to return home. Patanamthitta district of Kerala is one of the worst hit. CRPF personnel have been helping people in Kerala remove toxic waste from their house and make them ready to live in again. On Sunday, NDTV organized a special 6-hour telethon with a specific goal if helping rebuild the worst-hit villages in Kerala. Politicians, film stars singers and artists all came together to support Kerala. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala's road to recovery could be long. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the country needs to support the flood-hit state and people must give all that they can to help Kerala recover. "I want to appeal to the citizens the tragedy is not for just one state. We have to think about "Sabka sath, sabka vikas", he had said. An Air Force official has said that Kerala flood relief and rescue was the largest exercise undertaken.
PM Modi has assured Kerala Governor P Sathasivam that the state would get more central funds from the National Disaster Response Fund as per laid down procedure. The Rs. 600 crore released by the Centre to the state was only the advance assistance; PM Modi informed the Governor when he met him in New Delhi on Sunday
At a ceremony organized for successfully conducting rescue operations during Kerala Floods, Hon'ble CM of Kerala Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan thanked CRPF personnel for their selfless service and dedication towards the service of humanity.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy urged the BJP-led Centre today to refrain from putting obstacles in the way of foreign government aid coming to Kerala, ravaged by the most devastating floods in nearly a century."
As relief and rehabilitation work initon in flood ravaged Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today urged all Malayalees to donate one month salary to rebuild the state,where the death toll has now touched 302 and over four lakh are still in relief camps."