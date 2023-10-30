Kerala Serial Blasts Leave 3 Dead: What We Know So Far

Kerala Serial Blasts: At least three blasts were reported within minutes

Two women and a 12-year-old girl were killed and 50 people were injured in a series of blasts at a convention centre in Kerala yesterday. At least three blasts were reported within minutes after the prayer meeting started.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man from the same Christian denomination - Jehovah - that organised the prayer meet, claimed responsibility for the blasts and surrendered late last evening.

2,000 People Attended Prayer Meet

The meet was attended by nearly 2,000 people. People who were present at the convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi told the media that the first blast occurred in the middle of a prayer.

Officials said the group had an evacuation plan which kicked into action immediately after the first blast, however, there was a lot of smoke, which led to a stampede.

Disturbing videos from inside the convention centre showed multiple fires inside the hall as people and children were heard screaming in fear.

The video also showed some people trying to quell the fires as the hall was littered with scattered and damaged chairs.

The Suspect

Dominic Martin, who had been living at a rented accommodation for over five years, surrendered late last evening.

Before surrendering, the man also posted a video message on a social media platform. In the video, the man claimed that he took the decision as the teachings of the organisation were "seditious."

National Investigation Agency To Probe Incident

The blasts will now be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which specialises in counter-terrorism operations.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone following the string of explosions and ordered the heads of the NIA and NSG to dispatch their specialised teams to the scene to begin an inquiry.

The Kerala Police said that the Improvised Explosive Device was used in the blasts. The explosives had been placed kept in a tiffin box, said sources.

All-party meet urges for harmony

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the blasts as 'unfortunate' and said that the situation is being viewed seriously.

Mr Vijayan chaired an all-party meet today and urged people not to indulge in "baseless accusations, speculative campaigns and rumour-mongering".

The meet was attended by all major parties in the state where leaders urged people to maintain peace and harmony.