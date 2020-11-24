Kerala Goes To Supreme Court Against Adanis Getting Airport Lease

The state had decided to challenge the Centre's decision after an all-party-meeting (File)

The Kerala government has gone to the Supreme Court seeking stay on the Centre's move to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to the Adani Enterprises.

The state's move came as the Kerala High Court dismissed its petition last month.

"The Central Government's decision to 'sell' Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to a private player is daylight robbery," state minister Kadakampally Surendran had said, pointing out that the state had done everything for the airport, including providing land.