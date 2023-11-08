Kerala Announces Rs 7 Crore Aid For Rain-Hit Himachal Pradesh

Recent incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has had a devastating impact (File)

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced that it would provide aid of Rs 7 crore towards the rehabilitation of rain-affected regions of Himachal Pradesh, exemplifying inter-state cooperation during times of crisis.

The decision was taken by a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Vijayan said the allocated amount would be drawn from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for aiding the rehabilitation endeavours of the Himachal Pradesh Government.

Recent incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has had a devastating impact on several parts of the Himalayan state, leaving a trail of destruction.

