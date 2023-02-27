KCR's Daughter 'Will Be Arrested Soon' In Liquor Policy Case: BJP Leader

K Kavitha will also be arrested soon, claimed a BJP leader. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha will be "arrested soon" by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case, claimed a BJP leader on Monday.

Telangana BJP leader Vivek's claim about Ms Kavitha, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, comes a day after CBI arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case pertaining to the now-scrapped excise policy.

"There is a possibility of some more arrests in the liquor scam. Kavitha will also be arrested soon," the BJP leader claimed, alleging that she had given Rs 150 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab and Gujarat elections.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had named Ms Kavitha in the chargesheet in connection with the excise policy case, accusing her of holding a 65 per cent stake in a liquor company.

Vivek accused the KCR-led BRS government of corruption, saying the party will "lose its existence in Telangana state". "Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party had no funds when it was started".

"Now the party has more deposits than all the political parties in the country," he alleged. Questioning the sources of the money, he asked, "KCR has not fulfilled a single promise that he made during the elections."

Mr Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday after eight-hour-long questioning in the case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of Delhi.