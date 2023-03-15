KCR's Daughter Approaches Supreme Court Over Rules To Question Women

K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has approached the Supreme Court against her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The agency has summoned her for a third time on March 16.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is already under the ED's custody in the same case. He was also arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged corruption in framing Delhi's new liquor policy, which was later scrapped.