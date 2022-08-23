KCR-Led Government Takes Action Against 2 Telangana BJP Leaders

The BJP's state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was taken into custody by the police.

The Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday cracked down on two important BJP leaders of the state -- party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Assembly Floor Leader T Raja Singh -- for different reasons and in separate places.

Raja Singh was arrested for his alleged derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Mohammad while Sanjay Kumar was taken into police custody during his 'padayatra' and shifted to his residence in Karimnagar.

Raja Singh was arrested for his alleged remarks made in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded. Following an uproar against his remarks, BJP suspended Singh from the party.

During the arrest, the Goshamahal MLA told reporters his video was pulled down by the social media platform and that he will upload "part 2" of the clip after his release.

On several occasions, Raja Singh has landed in controversies with his caustic remarks against leaders and a particular community.

Earlier this year, he had said that those "traitors" who did not vote in support of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will have repercussions post elections in the northern state.

In December 2019, he landed in controversy for giving communal colour to one of the four accused in the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian, who was since named "Disha".

The BJP's state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was taken into custody by the police in the Jangaon district during a protest and shifted to his residence in Karimnagar.

Kumar's 'padayatra' (foot march) is going on in Jangaon district and he was taken into custody from Pamnoor, where he was camping.

The BJP said Warangal police have issued a notice to Sanjay Kumar to stop his foot march.

He protested the police action against some BJP activists, who held a demonstration on Monday outside TRS MLC K Kavitha's residence in the state capital over allegations of her link to the Delhi liquor scam, a BJP press release said.

