KCR Forgot Telangana Martyrs, Bothered About His Family: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was bothered about his own family and that he forgot the martyrs of Telangana.

She said though Telangana state was formed because of the sacrifices of thousands of youth, power in the new state remained confined to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and his four family members.

Sushma Swaraj was in Telangana to campaign for the BJP for next month's Assembly elections.

"KCR forgot the martyrs whose sacrifices resulted in the formation of Telangana state," she told the media.

"He remembered only his family. KCR is Chief Minister, his son and nephew are Ministers, his daughter is Lok Sabha member and his niece is Rajya Sabha member," she said.

The BJP leader said that while 2,000 youth sacrificed their lives for the sake of Telangana, KCR recognized only 400 as martyrs and failed to fulfill even the promises made to them in the previous elections.

She said that the BJP extended its support to the demand for Telangana when the chips were down.

She found fault with the kind of language being used by KCR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that political parties should not treat their rivals as enemies and should exercise restraint while speaking.

Sushma Swaraj denied that the BJP had a secret understanding with TRS. She said the rumours were being spread by those who want to damage the BJP's credibility. "Whatever we do, we do it openly."