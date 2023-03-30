Tejashwi Yadav Reveals Daughter's Name, Here Is What She Is Called

Tejashwi Yadav and wife Rachel Godinho welcomed a daughter on Monday.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav welcomed his first child with wife Rachel Godinho, earlier this week. Now, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader has revealed his daughter's name. Tejashwi Yadav said that the name was picked by his father, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In a tweet, Tejashwi Yadav thanked everyone for the congratulatory messages and said that his daughter has been named “Katyayani” by his father.

“On the birth of a lovely daughter, all of you increased our happiness manifold by giving your love, blessings and best wishes, for this I express my thanks and gratitude to all of you from the bottom of my heart,” Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

He added, “The girl's grandfather Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji has named the daughter "Katyayani".

प्यारी सी सुपुत्री के जन्म पर आप सभी ने अपना प्रेम, आशीर्वाद और शुभकामनाएँ देकर हमारी खुशियों को कई गुणा बढ़ाया, इसके लिए दिल की गहराइयों से आप सभी का बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद और आभार प्रकट करता हूँ।



बच्ची के दादा श्री @laluprasadrjd जी ने बेटी का नाम “कात्यायनी” रखा है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 30, 2023

Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday, announced that he and his wife have welcomed a daughter at a Delhi Hospital. He tweeted a picture of himself holding the newborn and wrote, “God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter."

In other photos, the RJD leader was seen with his daughter and wife at the hospital.

Later, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi also met their granddaughter.

In a picture shared by Lalu Prasad Yadav on Twitter, he is seen holding the newborn. “Holding your child's baby for the first time is a wonderful, exciting, happy and mesmerising moment. You feel the future as well as the past and years of love, sacrifice and struggles in this precious, new, little innocent face. Their small eyes show something new,” the tweet read.

अपने बच्चे के बच्चे को प्रथम बार गोद में लेना अद्भुत, रोमांचक, सुखद और मंत्रमुग्ध करने वाला पल होता है।



आप इस कीमती, नये, छोटे से मासूम चेहरे में भविष्य के साथ-साथ अतीत एवं वर्षों के प्यार, त्याग और संघर्षों को महसूस करते हैं। इनकी छोटी आंखें का मिलान कुछ नया दिखाता है। pic.twitter.com/ET26c3uj7Y — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 27, 2023

In a subsequent post, Lalu Prasad Yadav shared more photos and said, “Sometimes there is a feeling that grandchildren hold a little part of your soul.''

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav distributed sweets on the Vidhan Sabha premises after he became a “bade papa”.