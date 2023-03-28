''Holding Your Baby's Baby'': Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi Share Pics With Their Newborn Granddaughter

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi posing with their granddaughter

On Monday, Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), announced on social media that he and his wife Rachel welcomed a baby daughter at a hospital in Delhi. As jubilations erupted in the RJD camp, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, who became grandparents, also met with their granddaughter.

In pictures shared on Twitter, Lalu Prasad and his wife are all smiles, as they hold the newborn baby in their arms. Tejashwi Yadav and his wife are also seen in one of the pictures.

Mr Prasad shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, ''Holding your baby's baby for the first time is a wonderful, exciting, happy and mesmerizing moment. You feel the future as well as the past and years of love, sacrifice and struggles in this precious, new, little innocent face. The match of their small eyes shows something new.''

See the tweet here:

अपने बच्चे के बच्चे को प्रथम बार गोद में लेना अद्भुत, रोमांचक, सुखद और मंत्रमुग्ध करने वाला पल होता है।



आप इस कीमती, नये, छोटे से मासूम चेहरे में भविष्य के साथ-साथ अतीत एवं वर्षों के प्यार, त्याग और संघर्षों को महसूस करते हैं। इनकी छोटी आंखें का मिलान कुछ नया दिखाता है। pic.twitter.com/ET26c3uj7Y — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 27, 2023

In another post, he shared, ''Sometimes there is a feeling that grandchildren take even a little part of your soul from you.''

Prior to this, Tejashwi Yadav also shared a photo holding his newborn daughter. "God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter," tweeted Mr Yadav.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader's sister Rohini Acharya too expressed her happiness on Twitter: "My house now echoes a joyous squeal. God has given such a gift of happiness."

His elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav distributed sweets on the Vidhan Sabha premises in Patna, gladly telling everyone that he was now a "bade Papa". "Laxmi has arrived in our family during the auspicious festival of Navaratri. Now all our worries shall be over," he told PTI.

Interestingly, while delivering a speech inside the state assembly last week, the Deputy CM, who is in his early 30s, had said he wished that his firstborn child be a daughter, as per a PTI report.

Meanwhile, Mr Yadav was on March 25 quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation for more than eight hours, while the Enforcement Directorate questioned his MP sister Misa Bharti for over six hours, in connection with the railways land-for-jobs scam case.