Kathua Case Updates: 6 Held Guilty Of 8-Year-Old's Rape, Murder

Those convicted by a special court in Pathankot include former government officer Sanji Ram, who was believed to be the mastermind.

All India | Posted by | Updated: June 10, 2019 12:49 IST
6 men have been held guilty in Kathua rape and murder case. (File image)

Six men have been held guilty in the gang-rape, torture and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua in January last year, which shocked and disturbed the country. Those convicted by a special court in Pathankot include former government officer Sanji Ram, who was believed to be the mastermind.

Those convicted may face a minimum sentence of life imprisonment and a maximum of death penalty.

Here are the updates on Kathua case:


Jun 10, 2019
12:44 (IST)
Guilty deserve severe punishment: Omar Abdullah
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Amen to that. The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no words of condemnation are enough."
Jun 10, 2019
12:30 (IST)
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the judgement
Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Welcome the judgement. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8 year old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited & culprits get exemplary punishment."

