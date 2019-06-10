Kathua Case Updates: 6 Held Guilty Of 8-Year-Old's Rape, Murder

6 men have been held guilty in Kathua rape and murder case. (File image)

Six men have been held guilty in the gang-rape, torture and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua in January last year, which shocked and disturbed the country. Those convicted by a special court in Pathankot include former government officer Sanji Ram, who was believed to be the mastermind.

Those convicted may face a minimum sentence of life imprisonment and a maximum of death penalty.

