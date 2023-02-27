Kashmiri Pandit Group Calls For 'Brutal Operation' Against Terrorists

The KPSS said religious terrorist groups are issuing threats against Pandits.

Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti or KPSS has called for a "brutal operation" against terrorists and their supporters in the Valley, a day after the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Kumar by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

KPSS, an organization of Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley, has also demanded replacing Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to protect Pandits in the Valley.

In a strongly worked statement, the KPSS claims that a sizeable number of Kashmiri Muslims are working for terrorists responsible for killing of Kashmiri Pandits.

"Decisions taken by the Government of India in August 2019 have exposed the Kashmiri Society and its social fabric. Two out of Ten have turned OGWs (over ground workers) for these terror Organisations who are responsible for the killing of Kashmiri Pandits and other religious minorities" said Sanjay Tikoo, president KPSS.

The Pandit group said that "in a fight between Muslim Kashmir and Hindu India, religious minorities living in Kashmir are becoming a scapegoat".

Raliv, Galiv ya Chaliv (convert, die or leave) a modus-operandi initiated by the Radical Kashmiries to establish Islamic Doctrine in Kashmir continues and is reverberated by every #KashmiriPandit killing which is happening in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/JO4bBs4cDR — KPSS (@KPSSamiti) February 27, 2023

The KPSS said religious terrorist groups are issuing threats against Pandits. "Islamic countries and scholars repeatedly claim that terror doesn't have a religion, but they need to see in Kashmir that here it not only has a religion but a face too."

Mr Tikoo has appealed to the Prime Minister to issue necessary directions to initiate "brutal operation against the militants and their aides to safe guard the lives of the innocents Kashmiri Pandits and other religious minorities living in Kashmir".

On Sunday, Sanjay Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists near his home at Achan village in Pulwama district.

Soon after the killing, local Muslims held protests and demanded an end to terrorism to save Kashmiriyat. Since yesterday candlelight vigil was were held at several places to protest against the killing.

This was the first targeted attack on a Kashmiri Pandits after a gap of over four months in the Valley. In 2022, four Kashmiri Pandits were killed in targeted attacks by terrorists in Kashmir.

Mr Tikoo however is cynical about these anti terrorist protests. He claims that same people who are behind the killings are joining protests held against the killers.

"After executing the task these people join the wailing crowd in stealth mode by giving statements about Kashmiriyat and join Candle Light Marches. Just strategy has changed but the result is the same and i.e. Islamic Kashmir without Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus," said the Pandit organisation.