Kashmiri Doctor In Kolkata Claims He Was Threatened After Pulwama Attack

The Kashmiri doctor has been living in Kolkata for 22 days. (Representational)

A group of unidentified young men in Kolkata have abused and threatened a Kashmiri doctor who has lived in the city for the last 22 years, is married to a Bengali and has two young children going to a top city school. The incident is the latest one after reported emerged of people from Kashmir being harassed attack the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel laid down their lives.

Police have been posted outside the doctor's home since Saturday evening after he complained with the local police station that he was threatened twice in two days.

On Friday, six to seven young men, around 25 to 30 of age, allegedly surrounded the doctor at a local market where he was buying groceries and abused him, shouting, "Go back to Pakistan, no place for you in India."

On Saturday, the same group allegedly abused him when he stepped out for his morning walk. The doctor stepped back into his flat in a housing colony and the vehicle drove off.

Police confirmed there is a picket outside the doctor's home and a probe is on to try identify the vehicle and the men who abused the doctor.

The doctor initially did not inform his wife about the incidents. But once police started visiting the home, he did. His children - both below 10 years old - are continuing to go to a top school in the city. But the parents are worried

What has come as a huge relief is the support offered by people they know and many who don't but have heard of the incident.

"This is the Kolkata I know. I have never felt insecure in the city I have lived in for 22 years. I hope that will not change," the doctor told NDTV.