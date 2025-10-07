In Pics: The Winter Before The Winter In Kashmir

It's winter before the winter in Kashmir. The famous resorts and the higher reaches of Kashmir have received unseasonal snowfall, plummeting temperatures several degrees below normal.

Icy winds swept across the Kashmir Valley after snowfall in Gulmarg, Sonmarg and several other tourist destinations and higher reaches in the region. The plains were battered by heavy rains that led to sudden drop in temperatures.

The maximum temperature in Gulmarg was 4.4 degrees as Srinagar settled at 12 degree Celsius, which is 13 degrees below normal.

Due to heavy rains and snowfall, most of the major roads and highways are closed in Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar-Jammu national highway is closed due to landslides at several places. A lifeline for the Kashmir Valley, the highway was open for one way traffic after remaining closed for three weeks

following massive damages during heavy rains and cloudburst in August and September.

Due to snowfall at Sonmarg and Zojila pass, Srinagar-Ladakh road has been closed for traffic. Snowfall has also shut Mugal road and Sinthan Top (Kishtwar-Anantnag road).

The snowfall at Sonmarg has disrupted normal life.

The snowfall amid harvesting has caused massive hardships to farmers. Apple growers who have already suffered huge losses due to the closure of highway last month are now facing another blow to their livelihood.

The abrupt change in temperature in autumn and untimely snowfall has disrupted normal life. Woollens and heating gadgets are back as people are trying to make adjustments with unseasonal weather conditions.

Due to heavy rain, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been suspended for three days. On August 26, a landslide had hit the yatra track, killing 35 pilgrims. It had led to massive public resentment and protests in Katra against Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for not stopping the pilgrimage, despite a weather advisory.