Outrage After 2 Kashmiri Dry Fruit Sellers Attacked In Lucknow: Updates

A group of men belonging to a fringe right-wing group had on Wednesday attacked two dry fruit vendors from Kashmir on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. One of the accused men shared a video of the assault on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The incident took place at 5 pm on Wednesday in central Lucknow's Daliganj area. The men who assaulted the traders can be heard in the videos saying they did so as they were from Kashmir.

One of the attackers beat the men with a wooden stick. In one of the videos, one of the Kashmiri men is seen covering his head and pleading the attackers to stop beating him.

Several local residents of Lucknow intervened and asked the men to stop further assault of the two vendors. "Don't take law into your own hands. Call the police," one the locals can be seen saying.

The Kashmiri men have been selling dry fruits in Lucknow for many years.

The main accused, who claims to be the president of the Vishwa Hindu Dal, has not been arrested and has been posting updates on Facebook. The video of the attack that he shared on Facebook has been taken down.

Here are the updates and reactions after the attack of two Kashmiri vendors were attacked in Lucknow: