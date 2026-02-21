Kashmir Records Its Hottest February Day In History

Kashmir recorded its hottest February day on record today as temperatures soared to 21 degrees Celsius. In Srinagar, the maximum temperature was more than 11 degrees above normal - marking the warmest February day in the region's history.

Previously, the mercury hit 20 degrees Celsius in 1940 and 2016. Today, those records were shattered as the Valley, including hill stations like Gulmarg, witnessed an unusually warm February.

Typically at this time of year, the normal maximum temperature in Gulmarg is 2 degrees Celsius, with lows of minus 6 degrees Celsius. Today, however, the maximum reached 11.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to rise further over the next few days.

"It was the hottest February day in recorded history in Kashmir. We expect temperatures to rise another one or two degrees in the coming days," said Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Department.

Ahmad added that there is no rain forecast through the end of the month. February has remained exceptionally dry, with no significant rain or snowfall recorded.

Faizan Arif, an independent weather expert, noted that current conditions are more typical of spring. "Kashmir is presently witnessing temperatures strikingly similar to those normally recorded in mid-April," Arif said.

The sudden spike is a major cause for concern among farmers and environmentalists. While February is normally a month of extreme cold and heavy snow, this year has shown almost no semblance of winter.