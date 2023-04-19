Away From Heat Wave, Rain Brings Woollen Back In Kashmir

The plains of Kashmir is experiencing heavy rain.

At a time when the several parts of the country are facing a severe heat wave, the plains of Kashmir is experiencing heavy rain.

The maximum temperature in the plains of Kashmir is hovering around 10-15 degree celsius. In health resorts like Gulmarg, maximum temperature was 6 degree celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today, predicted more rains for next two days even as significant decrease in rainfall is expected from this evening, said a weather official in Srinagar.

The sudden drop in temperature not only brought the wollens and heating gadgets back, but also disrupted normal life ahead of Eid celebrations.

Water logging has been reported in low lying areas of Kashmir. In larger parts of Srinagar, where relaying of footpaths and revamping of roads is underway, commuting became even more difficult and traffic woes are getting worse.

The higher regions of Kashmir, including Gurez valley have received a fresh snowfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heat wave warnings for several regions, including in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

India's bracing for what might be a hotter summer than usual. This year, there's increased focus on the weather after the country suffered a punishing heat wave in 2022 that caused widespread human suffering and affected global wheat supplies. There's also concern about power failures as people turn up their air-conditioners and push the grid to the limit.

Heat, when combined with humidity, becomes especially dangerous, or even deadly. A majority of country's 1.4 billion population work outdoors, often without protection.