Kashmir? No. Shimla? No. These Pics Are From Madhya Pradesh

Continuous hailstorm, which lasted for around 30 minutes, whitewashed the roads, just like after a snowfall in the hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir, and Shimla.

The severe hailstorm also caused damage to crops that were to be harvested in villages of the Bajaag development block in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori.

The Shahdol-Pandaria state highway was covered with hail as big as the size of a plum, affecting the movement of traffic. Farmlands adjacent to the state highway were covered with hail. Several areas in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone also witness heavy hailstorms that caused damage to crops. In Jhirniya and Bhagwanpura tehsil of Khargone, unseasonal rain caused huge damage to the produce.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday said unseasonal rains and hail are expected in the next few days due to western disturbances. The weather department also advised farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh to postpone harvesting wheat and other rabi crops.

In Delhi, heavy rail and hailstorms were witnessed over the weekend, causing massive jams and waterlogging in several regions. Unseasonal rains have hit parts of Gujarat. The Chief Minister of Gujarat chaired a review meeting to assess the situation of crop loss.

With Inputs from PTI