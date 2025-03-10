"Our Sole Intention...": Kashmir Fashion Show Organisers' Apology Amid Row

The organisers of the fashion show in Jammu and Kashmir, in which men and women posed in skimpy attire, have apologised after pictures from the event sparked a massive row and drew strong political reactions from key players in the Union Territory.

Shivan and Narresh, a luxury brand that specialises in holiday wear, said in a statement that it deeply regretted the hurt caused by the event in Gulmarg.

"We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & apres-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments," it said.

"Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful," the organisers said.

The fashion show, which was held at a ski resort in Gulmarg, sparked an uproar after pictures of models wearing skimpy clothes went viral. The Omar Abdullah government was criticised and the Chief Minister responded that it would take action.

"It was a private party and there was no government involvement, no permission was taken from us. Instructions have been given that if anything against the law has happened, action should be taken," the Chief Minister said in the Assembly after the Opposition raised the issue.

Mr Abdullah said he "totally understood" the shock and anger of the people. "The shock and anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month," he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said labelling the fashion show as a "private" event was not enough.

"Deeply troubling to witness vulgar images from the recent fashion show in Gulmarg. The fact that such an event which descended into an indecent spectacle took place during the sacred month of Ramadan is nothing short of shocking. It is deplorable that private hoteliers are allowed to promote such vulgarity through these events, which blatantly contradict our cultural values," said the PDP leader.

"The government cannot simply absolve itself of responsibility by labelling this a private affair. Shrugging off accountability could pave the way for more such events, ultimately inflicting severe damage on our culture and society," she added in a social media post.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, BJP's Sunil Sharma, accused the Chief Minister of lying. "Omar Abdullah lies both inside the Assembly House and outside as well. How is it possible? Such a big function was happening in your relatives' hotel, and you had no idea? I feel you only must have organized this programme," Mr Sharma said. He said Mr Abdullah was trying to distance himself from the event after it sparked a row. "Today, since people raised this issue, you are saying in the Assembly House that you will conduct an inquiry. Conduct the inquiry of your family members and relatives...he should accept the truth instead of lying."