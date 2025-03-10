"Vulgar Images": Omar Abdullah Faces Opposition Heat Over J&K Fashion Show

A fashion show displaying "semi-nude" men and women in skimpy clothes in Jammu and Kashmir has snowballed into a major controversy with the Opposition targeting the newly elected Omar Abdullah government. The fashion show held in the ski-resort of Gulmarg during the fasting month of Ramzan drew widespread criticism from all quarters - political to religious, with critics arguing that such display of "obscenity" disregarded local sentiments.

Mr Abdullah's assurance that action will be taken over the incident has done little to cover the damage. The government cannot shrug off its responsibility, the Opposition shot back after the Chief Minister told the Assembly today that it was a private party in which the government had no role.

"It was a private party and there was no government involvement, no permission was taken from us. Instructions have been given that if anything against the law has happened then action should be taken. If necessary, it should be handed over to the police," the Chief Minister said on the floor of the assembly this morning.

Hitting back, People Democratic Party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said mere labelling of the fashion show as a "private" event was not enough.

Deeply troubling to witness vulgar images from the recent fashion show in Gulmarg. The fact that such an event which descended into an indecent spectacle took place during the sacred month of Ramadan is nothing short of shocking. It is deplorable that private hoteliers are… — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 10, 2025

"Deeply troubling to witness vulgar images from the recent fashion show in Gulmarg. The fact that such an event which descended into an indecent spectacle took place during the sacred month of Ramadan is nothing short of shocking. It is deplorable that private hoteliers are allowed to promote such vulgarity through these events, which blatantly contradict our cultural values," said the PDP leader who remains a key figure in Kashmir's politics despite her party finishing a distant fourth in the 2024 state polls.

#WATCH | Jammu: On Gulmarg fashion show, J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "A private party was organised, a fashion show was organized there ... from what I saw, it should not have been organised at any time of the year, let alone the month of Ramzan. It was a private party and there… pic.twitter.com/pl5aZPH8pn — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2025

"The government cannot simply absolve itself of responsibility by labelling this a private affair. Shrugging off accountability could pave the way for more such events, ultimately inflicting severe damage on our culture and society," she added in an online post.

Mr Abdullah had earlier said he "totally understood" the shock and anger of the people and sought a report within 24 hours.

The shock & anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities & that too during this holy month. My office has been in touch with the local authorities & I've asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours.… https://t.co/xwY17ZdeAt — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) March 9, 2025

"The shock and anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month," the Chief Minister said, sharing a post in which senior cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had criticised the fashion show as "outrageous".

In his post, Umar Farooq, chief priest of Srinagar's Jama Masjid and the chairman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, had said obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated.

"Outrageous! That In the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable," said Umar Farooq.

Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a social activist, echoed similar views and sought to know who allowed the fashion show to be held in Gulmarg during Ramzan, the holy month in Islam during which Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fasting.

"Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi-nude men and women walking on snow. Will Tourism Department, CEO GDA throw some light? Why are you hell bound to demolish our moral, ethical, cultural and religious values (sic)?" he said online.