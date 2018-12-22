Kashmir Deliberately 'Demonised' At National Level: Governor SP Malik

Satya Pal Malik said no one speaks about the positive things happening in Jammu and Kashmir (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Friday he felt sad because the state was being deliberately demonised at the national level.

Speaking at an event of the National Health Mission in the winter capital on Friday, Mr Malik noted that the negative and biased approach at the national level towards Jammu and Kashmir has become a major problem for the state.

"I come from a village where the local mortuary receives five to six dead bodies daily, but that does not become news while a death in Kashmir becomes headline in Delhi. It is basically demonising of the state which is very unfortunate," he said.

No one speaks about the positive things happening in the state, he lamented.

He said the solution to the Kashmir problem lies in the hands of the young generation which is very talented and forward looking.

Youth of Kashmir are performing well in every field and this needs to be highlighted, Mr Malik added.